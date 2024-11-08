Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
James Conner headshot

James Conner News: Avoids injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Conner (finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Conner was a full practice participant Friday after limited showings the previous two days. He should be fine to handle his usual role, which entails the upside for 20-plus touches in close games. Conner has at least 10 touches in every game this season, including 21-plus in four of the past five weeks.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now