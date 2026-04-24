James Conner headshot

James Conner News: Cardinals draft RB in first round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 11:03am

Conner will likely have to settle for a backup role in 2026, as Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports that Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love third overall Thursday.

Conner started all 45 regular-season games in which he appeared over the previous four seasons, but he'll have to battle for backup touches in 2026 behind Love, who is expected to immediately take over as the starter for the Cardinals following a stellar NCAA career at Notre Dame. The nearly 31-year-old Conner, who was limited to three appearances in 2025 by a foot injury, will also face competition for touches from free-agent addition Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson (knee).

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Conner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Conner See More
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Red Flags for Rico Dowdle & Rachaad White?
NFL
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Red Flags for Rico Dowdle & Rachaad White?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
18 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
Author Image
Jim Coventry
25 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
25 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
28 days ago
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Losers From Free Agency
NFL
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Losers From Free Agency
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
32 days ago