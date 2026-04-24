James Conner News: Cardinals draft RB in first round

Conner will likely have to settle for a backup role in 2026, as Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports that Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love third overall Thursday.

Conner started all 45 regular-season games in which he appeared over the previous four seasons, but he'll have to battle for backup touches in 2026 behind Love, who is expected to immediately take over as the starter for the Cardinals following a stellar NCAA career at Notre Dame. The nearly 31-year-old Conner, who was limited to three appearances in 2025 by a foot injury, will also face competition for touches from free-agent addition Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson (knee).