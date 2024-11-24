James Conner News: Does little on ground Sunday

Conner rushed seven times for eight yards and hauled in all five targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss in Seattle.

Conner was one of four Cardinals to earn a carry, pacing the team, but his yardage total was last among the quartet behind Trey Benson (4-18-0 rushing line), Emari Demercado (1-14-0) and Kyler Murray (2-9-0). In fact, Conner's eight yards on the ground was less than half his previous low on the season (17 in Week 3). Fortunately for the eighth-year pro, he salvaged his day somewhat as a pass catcher, with his 41 receiving yards ranking third most in his 11 appearances to date. Conner may have difficulty getting back on track next Sunday against the Vikings' No. 1 run defense (74.7 yards per game allowed).