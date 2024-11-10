James Conner News: Goes for 100-plus yards and TD

Conner rushed 12 times for 33 yards and a touchdown while corralling all five of his targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Conner struggled as a rusher outside of a short touchdown Sunday, but he offset that with his biggest game of the season as a receiver. The bruising back was dealing with a finger injury during the practice week, which could have had something to do with rookie Trey Benson (10-62-0) cutting into the starter's workload in the first half against the Jets. The 29-year-old Conner will get an extra week to recover as Arizona enters its bye before resuming action against the Seahawks on Nov. 24.