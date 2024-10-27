James Conner News: Punches in fifth touchdown

Conner rushed 20 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Dolphins.

Conner didn't have a strong game in terms of efficiency, but the tailback punched in his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. The 6-foot-1 rusher commanded 22 of Arizona's 23 touches doled out to running backs Sunday. With such a strong hold on the Cardinals' lead back role, Conner makes for a strong play against the Bears (112.0 yards/game to opposing RBs) next Sunday.