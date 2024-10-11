James Cook Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Cook (foot) was deemed a non-participant in Friday's walk-through.

With back-to-back listed 'DNPs' Thursday and Friday, what (if anything) Cook is able to Saturday will loom large in terms of his availability for Monday night's game against the Jets. Unless he practices fully, however, the running back will presumably carry a Week 6 injury designation. If Cook ends up unavailable against New York, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis would be next up for the Bills' backfield touches.