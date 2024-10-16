Fantasy Football
James Cook Injury: Participating in walk-through

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 16, 2024 at 11:57am

Cook (toe) will participate in Wednesday's walk-through session, but head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday's practice will provide a better barometer for the running back's health, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

McDermott previously said Tuesday that he was optimistic about Cook being ready for Sunday's game against the Titans. Cook missed Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets, opening the door for rookie Ray Davis to take 23 touches for 152 yards while handling a 58 percent snap share.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
