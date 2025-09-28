The Bills arguably underperformed most of the afternoon given their status as significant home favorites, but Cook's play didn't disappoint. The speedy back was over the 100-yard mark on the ground for the third straight game, and he extended his season-opening streak of rushing touchdowns to four games with a one-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. Cook is averaging 5.4 yards per carry overall, even when factoring in an average of 3.4 yards per tote Week 1 against the Ravens. The versatile fourth-year pro also has multiple catches in three of the first four games heading into a Week 5 AFC East home showdown against the Patriots next Sunday night.