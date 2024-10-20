James Cook News: Limited to 32 yards

Cook rushed the ball 12 times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans. He was not targeted.

Cook returned from a one-game absence and retook the lead-back role in Buffalo's backfield, accounting for 12 of 17 carries by running backs. His efficiency was a more significant reason for concern as his longest gain went for 11 yards while seven of his attempts went for two yards or fewer. Even more of a problem for Cook was his lack of involvement in the passing game, as he went without both a target and a reception in a game for the first time this season.