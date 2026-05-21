James Cook headshot

James Cook News: Not present for start of OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 8:58am

Cook was not present for the start of OTAs on Tuesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

While OTAs are quote unquote "voluntary," it's a notable absence, as the rest of Buffalo's star players and veteran leaders were in attendance for new coach Joe Brady's first open practice session. There's been no reason given for Cook's absence, and he just signed a new four-year, $46 million contract last summer after "holding in" at training camp. Cook, however, has already fallen behind the top of the running back market after De'Von Achane, Kenneth Walker, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne all received bigger deals this offseason. It's possible Cook is looking at that and pushing for more money after leading the league in rushing with 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns on a career-high 309 carries last regular season. With Cook idle to begin OTAs, Frank Gore and Ray Davis have seen more reps with the first-team offense, according to Parrino.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Cook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Cook See More
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
14 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
36 days ago
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
NFL
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
Author Image
John McKechnie
48 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Biggest Fallout from Free Agency
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Biggest Fallout from Free Agency
Author Image
Jim Coventry
59 days ago