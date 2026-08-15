James Cook News: Quick start to preseason
Cook carried the ball five times for 21 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers.
The reigning NFL rushing champ played the entire first quarter in the Bills' preseason opener, and Cook's longest gain was a 13-yard scamper that helped set up a Keon Coleman touchdown. Josh Allen remains the focal point of the offense, but Cook proved last season that he can rack up elite production as well, and the fifth-year RB could see more receiving work in 2026 as new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael adds some wrinkles to Joe Brady's scheme.
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