James Cook headshot

James Cook News: Quick start to preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Cook carried the ball five times for 21 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers.

The reigning NFL rushing champ played the entire first quarter in the Bills' preseason opener, and Cook's longest gain was a 13-yard scamper that helped set up a Keon Coleman touchdown. Josh Allen remains the focal point of the offense, but Cook proved last season that he can rack up elite production as well, and the fifth-year RB could see more receiving work in 2026 as new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael adds some wrinkles to Joe Brady's scheme.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
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