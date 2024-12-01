James Cook News: Scampers for snowy 65-yard TD

Cook rushed 14 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Cook outraced San Francisco's defense down the sideline for a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter after watching Ray Davis cap the previous drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Buffalo's run-heavy game script helped Cook exceed 100 rushing yards for only the second time this season, as he came four yards short of his Week 8 season high against the Seahawks. Cook also raised his rushing touchdown total to 11, which is a marked improvement from his two rushing touchdowns apiece in 2022 and 2023. He'll look to continue his success against NFC West competition in Week 14 against the Rams.