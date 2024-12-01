James Cook News: Scampers for snowy 65-yard TD
Cook rushed 14 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.
Cook outraced San Francisco's defense down the sideline for a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter after watching Ray Davis cap the previous drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Buffalo's run-heavy game script helped Cook exceed 100 rushing yards for only the second time this season, as he came four yards short of his Week 8 season high against the Seahawks. Cook also raised his rushing touchdown total to 11, which is a marked improvement from his two rushing touchdowns apiece in 2022 and 2023. He'll look to continue his success against NFC West competition in Week 14 against the Rams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now