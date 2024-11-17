James Cook News: Scoring offsets inneficiency Sunday

Cook rushed nine times for 20 yards and two touchdowns while recording five receptions (six targets) for seven yards in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.

Cook struggled on the ground against the interior of the Chiefs' defense, as many talented backs have against the third-ranked rushing defense this season. However, the 25-year-old made an impact on the box score by finishing off a pair of lengthy offensive drives in the first half with short trips to the end zone. It was the Georgia product's worst yardage output of the season, but certainly not his worst fantasy showing. Cook has generated 751 yards from scrimmage with 11 combined touchdowns in 10 starts as the Bills enter a bye week before hosting the 49ers on Dec. 1.