James Cook News: Strong rushing day in win

Cook rushed 19 times for 80 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for five yards in the Bills' 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Cook worked hard for his yards Sunday, considering 20 of them came on one carry. However, that explosive play and his two-yard game-sealing touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining helped round out his fantasy day, and he now has four rushing scores in the last four games. While he surprisingly was quiet in the passing game despite the Bills being down multiple targets Sunday, Cook should remain busy as both a runner and receiver in a Week 11 home showdown against the Chiefs.