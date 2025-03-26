Fantasy Football
James Daniels headshot

James Daniels Injury: Expects to be ready for Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Daniels (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to be fully healthy for Week 1 of the 2025 regular season, C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald reports.

Daniels missed all but the first four games of the 2024 campaign due to an Achilles tear, though he did start all four of his appearances as the Steelers' top right guard. If he's indeed able to return to full health without any setbacks this offseason, Daniel's presence projects as a notable boost for Miami's needy offensive line. He's capable to starting at either guard position, as well as potentially at center.

James Daniels
Miami Dolphins
