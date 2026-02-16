James Daniels headshot

James Daniels News: Tenure in Miami ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Dolphins are releasing Daniels (pectoral) on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Daniels inked a three-year deal with Miami last offseason, but a pectoral injury limited him to just three total offensive snaps with the team in 2025. The veteran guard previously missed most of the 2024 campaign with Pittsburgh due to an Achilles tear, so even if he's now considered healthy, any suitors in free agency will want to be mindful of potential durability concerns.

