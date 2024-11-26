Fantasy Football
James Houston News: Waived by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

The Lions waived Houston on Tuesday.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Houston had a huge rookie season, recording 8.0 sacks across seven games. But getting to the quarterback proved to be a challenge in 2023 and 2024, as Houston has just 1.0 sacks across 10 appearances since the start of last season. He'll look for a fresh start elsewhere and could even garner some interest on waivers.

