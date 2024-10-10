Fantasy Football
James Hudson headshot

James Hudson Injury: Has surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 10, 2024

Hudson had surgery on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The left tackle missed the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders after aggravating the injury in the team's Week 4 defeat to the Raiders. Last week, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Hudson could be placed on IR, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. Jedrick Wills (knee) or Germain Ifedi should be in line to serve as Cleveland's top left tackle in Week 6 against Philadelphia.

James Hudson
Cleveland Browns
