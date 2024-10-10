James Hudson Injury: Has surgery

Hudson had surgery on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The left tackle missed the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders after aggravating the injury in the team's Week 4 defeat to the Raiders. Last week, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Hudson could be placed on IR, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. Jedrick Wills (knee) or Germain Ifedi should be in line to serve as Cleveland's top left tackle in Week 6 against Philadelphia.