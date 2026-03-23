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James Hudson News: Inks deal with New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Patriots signed Hudson to a one-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hudson was released by the Giants earlier this month and won't have to travel far to join his new team. The 26-year-old appeared in 11 regular-season games last season, making two starts, but has been a liability when pressed into starter snaps. Hudson will go into New England as a backup this offseason.

James Hudson
New England Patriots
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