James Hudson headshot

James Hudson News: Let go by Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Giants released Hudson on Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson joined the Giants in March of 2025 on a two-year contract, but his stint with the team will end after just one season in a move that will save New York $5.5 million against the salary cap. Hudson started in just two of 11 regular-season games in 2025 and will look to join a team in need of depth on the offensive line.

James Hudson
 Free Agent
