James Hudson News: Let go by Big Blue
The Giants released Hudson on Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Hudson joined the Giants in March of 2025 on a two-year contract, but his stint with the team will end after just one season in a move that will save New York $5.5 million against the salary cap. Hudson started in just two of 11 regular-season games in 2025 and will look to join a team in need of depth on the offensive line.
James Hudson
Free Agent
