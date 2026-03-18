James Lynch News: Lands in Chicago

The Bears signed Lynch to a one-year contract Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lynch played with the Vikings from 2020-23 and with the Titans from 2024-25, and he will now provide interior defensive line depth in Chicago. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season games with Tennessee in 2025, Lynch totaled 25 tackles (14 solo), including a half-sack, plus one pass defensed.