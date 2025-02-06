James Lynch News: Solid production in 2024

Lynch finished the 2024 season with 20 total tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 17 games.

Lynch signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in September, appearing in all 17 of the team's regular-season contests while operating as a depth option at defensive end behind Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeffery Simmons. Lynch will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely garner plenty of interest on the open market.