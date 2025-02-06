Fantasy Football
James Lynch headshot

James Lynch News: Solid production in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Lynch finished the 2024 season with 20 total tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 17 games.

Lynch signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in September, appearing in all 17 of the team's regular-season contests while operating as a depth option at defensive end behind Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeffery Simmons. Lynch will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely garner plenty of interest on the open market.

James Lynch
Tennessee Titans
