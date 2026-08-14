James Pearce News: Facing eight-game suspension

The NFL suspended Pearce eight games Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pearce was arrested in February following a domestic dispute in Florida. With Pearce now set to miss essentially half the regular season and Jalon Walker done for 2026 with a torn ACL, the Falcons are in a dire situation at edge rusher. Veterans Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam are next up at the position. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, ahead of the regular season, Pearce, who isn't appealing his suspension, is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games. He will be eligible for reinstatement Nov. 2.