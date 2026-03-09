James Pierre News: Agrees to two-year deal with MIN
Pierre agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Vikings on Monday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Once Pierre's deal becomes official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, it will feature $3.7 million in guaranteed money and a $2.5 million signing bonus. He's expected to take over as Minnesota's slot cornerback. Pierre filled that role for the Steelers in 2025 but also filled in capably on the outside when injuries struck Pittsburgh's cornerback room. He notched 11 passes defensed in 14 appearances during the 2025 regular season.
