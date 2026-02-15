James Pierre headshot

James Pierre News: Disruptive in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 9:56pm

Pierre recorded 30 total tackles (14 solo), 11 passes defensed, including an interception, while also adding a fumble recovery over 14 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Pierre slotted in as one of Pittsburgh's primary options at cornerback in 2025, and he stepped up to secure a career-high 11 passes defensed. Additionally, the 29-year-old scooped up the first fumble recovery of his six-year NFL career, returning it 34 yards for a touchdown in Week 11 against the Bengals. Pierre is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the Steelers will likely be interested in bringing him back for 2026.

James Pierre
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pierre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pierre See More
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
49 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
50 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
51 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
56 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
56 days ago