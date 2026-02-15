James Pierre News: Disruptive in 2025
Pierre recorded 30 total tackles (14 solo), 11 passes defensed, including an interception, while also adding a fumble recovery over 14 contests during the 2025 regular season.
Pierre slotted in as one of Pittsburgh's primary options at cornerback in 2025, and he stepped up to secure a career-high 11 passes defensed. Additionally, the 29-year-old scooped up the first fumble recovery of his six-year NFL career, returning it 34 yards for a touchdown in Week 11 against the Bengals. Pierre is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the Steelers will likely be interested in bringing him back for 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pierre See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips49 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips50 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable51 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips56 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pierre See More