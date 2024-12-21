Fantasy Football
James Proche headshot

James Proche News: Elevated again for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

The Browns elevated Proche from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's battle against the Bengals, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Proche will be elevated for the third straight week as Cedric Tillman continues to sit out due to a concussion. Over the past two weeks as a gameday elevation, Proche has tallied two catches for 18 yards on four offensive snaps. He figures to again log just a few offensive snaps Sunday while also contributing on special teams.

James Proche
Cleveland Browns
