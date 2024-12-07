James Proche News: Elevated for Week 14

The Browns elevated Proche from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Proche signed to the Browns' practice squad Oct. 15 after being released from the team's active roster three days earlier. Proche will give the Browns much-needed depth at wide receiver against the Steelers on Sunday due to Cedric Tillman (concussion) being ruled out and Jamari Thrash (shoulder) listed as questionable.