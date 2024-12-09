James Proche News: Reverts to practice squad

Proche reverted to Cleveland's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Proche played just two snaps on offense during the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, but he made the most of it as he caught both targets for 18 yards. He could be elevated for Week 15 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 15 if Cedric Tillman (concussion) and Jamari Thrash (shoulder) are unable to play.