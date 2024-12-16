James Proche News: Reverts to practice squad

Proche reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Proche was elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week due to Cedric Tillman (concussion) being sidelined. Proche served as the Browns' primary returner Sunday after Kadarius Toney was waived this past Tuesday, but the former ended up fumbling on a punt return early in the first quarter that led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to JuJu Smith-Schuster three plays later. Whether Proche is elevated for Week 16 against the Bengals will likely depend on whether Tillman is able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols.