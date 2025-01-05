Fantasy Football
James Proche News: Special-teams role in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 8:30am

Proche returned one kickoff for 19 yards and was not targeted in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18.

Proche filled the return role on punts, much like he's done whenever the Browns added him to the active roster this season, and had his first kickoff return. He finished the season with 19 punt returns for 172 yards and three receptions (three targets) for 21 yards.

James Proche
Cleveland Browns
