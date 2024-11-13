Fantasy Football
James Smith-Williams headshot

James Smith-Williams Injury: Likely out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 9:43am

Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Smith-Williams (upper body) probably won't play Sunday at Denver, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Although it's not immediately clear when he picked it up, Smith-Williams is dealing with an upper body issue that looks like it's going to keep him out for at least one game. If he is sidelined, it could mean increased playing time for 2022 third-rounder DeAngelo Malone.

James Smith-Williams
Atlanta Falcons
