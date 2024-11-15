James Smith-Williams Injury: Officially out for Sunday

Smith-Williams (lower leg) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Wednesday that Smith-Williams was expected to miss Sunday's matchup in Denver, and Friday's injury report confirmed it. Expect DeAngelo Malone to serve as Atlanta's top rotational outside linebacker while Smith-Williams is sidelined in Week 11.