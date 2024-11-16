Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
James Smith-Williams headshot

James Smith-Williams Injury: Placed on IR with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Falcons placed Smith-Williams (lower leg) on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Smith-Williams appears to have aggravated a tibia injury during the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints, per Flick. Smith-Williams will be required to sit for at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 16 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 22.

James Smith-Williams
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now