James Williams News: No lingering injury
Williams (shoulder) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered an AC joint injury in his right shoulder during the season finale last year, but there are no lingering effects to start the offseason program. The 2024 seventh-round pick played just 79 defensive snaps over 16 gamers last year. With Arden Key with the Colts now, Williams could push for an increased role in 2026, and he should remain useful on special teams regardless.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Williams See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs64 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 17: Top Risers & Fallers148 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Analysis: Week 17December 26, 2024
-
Team Previews
2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and MoreAugust 16, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Williams See More