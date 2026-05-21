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James Williams News: No lingering injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Williams (shoulder) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suffered an AC joint injury in his right shoulder during the season finale last year, but there are no lingering effects to start the offseason program. The 2024 seventh-round pick played just 79 defensive snaps over 16 gamers last year. With Arden Key with the Colts now, Williams could push for an increased role in 2026, and he should remain useful on special teams regardless.

James Williams
Tennessee Titans
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