Jameson Geers Injury: Moved to IR
The Cardinals placed Geers (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday.
Geers likely sustained an injury during Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders. The tight end was fighting a losing battle to make the 53-man roster, and the injury brings an end to that bid. Geers will spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement.
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