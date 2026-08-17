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Jameson Williams Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 2:43pm

Williams is dealing with a minor shoulder injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Per Twentyman, coach Dan Campbell indicated that the wideout's shoulder issue is nothing serious, but Williams' practice status figures to be impacted leading up to Saturday's preseason tilt against the Commanders, a game in which the Lions could play some of their starters, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. Williams was among the key Detroit starters who didn't see action in this past Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals.

Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions
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