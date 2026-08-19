Jameson Williams headshot

Jameson Williams Injury: Suited up for practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 10:39am

Williams (shoulder) is in uniform for Wednesday's practice, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Williams was out for only a few days and may quickly return to full participation. It's less clear if he'll play in Saturday's preseason game against Washington, though an absence wouldn't necessarily be for health-related reasons. In any case, Williams is on track for his usual role come Week 1.

Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Williams See More
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings 2026: Who Should I Keep?
NFL
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings 2026: Who Should I Keep?
Author Image
Tyler Huntington
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 5 Underrated Quarterbacks to Target
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 5 Underrated Quarterbacks to Target
Author Image
John McKechnie
2 days ago
Who Should I Draft?: Terry McLaurin vs Jameson Williams (August 2026)
NFL
Who Should I Draft?: Terry McLaurin vs Jameson Williams (August 2026)
Author Image
Tyler Huntington
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago