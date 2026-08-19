Jameson Williams Injury: Suited up for practice Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) is in uniform for Wednesday's practice, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.
Williams was out for only a few days and may quickly return to full participation. It's less clear if he'll play in Saturday's preseason game against Washington, though an absence wouldn't necessarily be for health-related reasons. In any case, Williams is on track for his usual role come Week 1.
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