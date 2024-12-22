Jameson Williams News: Career-high 143 rec yards in win
Williams caught five of seven targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for seven yards.
Williams blew by the defense for an 82-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, which helped him set a new single-game career high in receiving yards. The speedster has surpassed 120 yards with a touchdown three times this season, and Williams takes a budding two-game touchdown streak into Week 17 against the 49ers. He's up to 47 catches for 890 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now