Jameson Williams News: Career-high 143 rec yards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 2:09pm

Williams caught five of seven targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Williams blew by the defense for an 82-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, which helped him set a new single-game career high in receiving yards. The speedster has surpassed 120 yards with a touchdown three times this season, and Williams takes a budding two-game touchdown streak into Week 17 against the 49ers. He's up to 47 catches for 890 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
