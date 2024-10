Williams is expected to receive a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams is expected to accept the suspension per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. That would result in Williams being sidelined until Week 10 at Houston. In Williams' absence, Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond figure to serve as the primary backups behind Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver.