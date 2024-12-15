Jameson Williams News: Finds end zone in loss

Williams caught three of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.

Williams was limited to his lowest reception total since Week 10, but he did salvage his day with a three-yard touchdown catch with less than a minute left in the game. The wide receiver has now compiled 25 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns over the last six games following his two-game suspension. On the season, Williams has emerged as a legitimate No. 2 option at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown this season, catching 42 of 68 targets for 747 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding eight carries for 56 yards over 12 games.