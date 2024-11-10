Jameson Williams News: Gains 53 yards in return

Williams (suspension) recorded three receptions (five targets) for 53 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Williams was reinstated following a two-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. The 2022 first-round selection resumed his role opposite start wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams is more of a boom or bust asset compared to some of his talented teammates, giving the receiver some deep-league appeal heading into next Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.