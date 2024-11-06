Fantasy Football
Jameson Williams News: Has roster exemption lifted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

The NFL lifted Williams' roster exemption Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Williams thus officially is available again after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Prior to the ban, he regularly was logging at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps on a weekly basis, but his production was sporadic, es evidenced by a 17-361-3 line on 30 targets and four carries for 32 yards through the first six games of the campaign. Williams will be rejoining a Lions offense that has all of its key skill-position players healthy at the moment.

