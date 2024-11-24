Fantasy Football
Jameson Williams News: Leading receiver with 64 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Williams had five receptions (seven targets) for 64 yards while adding one rushing attempt for four yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

The Lions didn't need their top wideouts much in a comfortable win over the Colts, leading to modest stat lines for Williams and the rest of Detroit's receiving corps. The 23-year-old has been hot and cold this season, resulting in a 29-602-4 line through nine healthy games. Williams' home-run potential will keep him a viable fantasy option for the contending Lions in a home matchup against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions
