Jameson Williams News: Leading receiver with 64 yards

Williams had five receptions (seven targets) for 64 yards while adding one rushing attempt for four yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

The Lions didn't need their top wideouts much in a comfortable win over the Colts, leading to modest stat lines for Williams and the rest of Detroit's receiving corps. The 23-year-old has been hot and cold this season, resulting in a 29-602-4 line through nine healthy games. Williams' home-run potential will keep him a viable fantasy option for the contending Lions in a home matchup against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.