Jameson Williams News: Not appealing two-game suspension

Williams announced via his agency Alliance Sports Management on Thursday that he won't appeal his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams thus will be absent this Sunday against the Titans and Week 9 at Green Bay, making his next possible game action Sunday, Nov. 10 in Houston. While Williams is sidelined, the Lions will lean on Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond and Allen Robinson alongside top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.