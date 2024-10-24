Jameson Williams News: Officially suspended two games

The NFL officially suspended Williams two games for violating the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Initial word of the suspension leaked Monday via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, and shortly after Williams announced through his agency Alliance Sports Management on Thursday that he won't appeal the ban, it became official. Williams thus will be out Week 8 against the Titans and Week 9 in Green Bay, after which he'll be eligible for reinstatement Monday, Nov. 4. In the meantime, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond and Allen Robinson will be the candidates for reps behind top WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.