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Jameson Williams News: Participates in Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:16pm

Williams (shoulder) participated in team drills and 7-on-7s during Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After missing Detroit's last two sessions due to a minor shoulder injury, Williams was back on the field and made an immediate impression in team drills, gathering in a pass from QB Jared Goff on a deep comeback route to the left in tight coverage with the offense backed up inside its 5-yard line. Williams later beat coverage in 7-on-7 work on a deep crosser for a significant gain. His activity level indicates he's back to normal and poised to serve as the big-play threat in the Lions offense moving forward.

Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions
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