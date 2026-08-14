Jameson Williams News: Rested in preseason opener
Williams did not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals.
The Lions rested their key starters, including Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. Aside from trading David Montgomery, not much has changed in terms of offensive personnel for Detroit in 2026, though the team does have a new play caller in OC Drew Petzing. After posting a 65-1,117-7 line across 17 regular-season games last season, Williams will remain a focal point of the pass offense.
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