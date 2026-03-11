Jamie Gillan News: Let go by NYG
The Giants released Gillan on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Gillan spent the last four years of his NFL career with the Giants. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt across 16 regular-season games in 2025, finishing with a 7.3 percent touchback rate and landed 17 of 55 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Gillan will look to join a team in need of a punter.
Jamie Gillan
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gillan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gillan See More