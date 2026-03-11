Jamie Gillan headshot

Jamie Gillan News: Let go by NYG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Giants released Gillan on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Gillan spent the last four years of his NFL career with the Giants. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt across 16 regular-season games in 2025, finishing with a 7.3 percent touchback rate and landed 17 of 55 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Gillan will look to join a team in need of a punter.

Jamie Gillan
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gillan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gillan See More
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 16 Spreads and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 16 Spreads and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
84 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Broncos-Chargers Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Broncos-Chargers Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
October 13, 2022