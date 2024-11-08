Fantasy Football
Jamie Gillan News: Past hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Gillan (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Gillan missed the Giants' last four games after sustaining a hamstring injury in early October. However, he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and now appears to have moved past the issue. Expect Gillan to serve as the Giants' top punter in Sunday's matchup in Germany.

