Jamie Sheriff Injury: Gets sidelined
Sheriff (undisclosed) was placed on the Seahawks' practice squad injured list, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Sheriff Will now be sidelined for at least four weeks and be unable to practice with the team while he recovers. Once that time lapses, if he's healthy, he'll be able to practice with the team again and be eligible for elevation to the active roster.
Jamie Sheriff
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now