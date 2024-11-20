Fantasy Football
Jamie Sheriff

Jamie Sheriff Injury: Gets sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Sheriff (undisclosed) was placed on the Seahawks' practice squad injured list, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Sheriff Will now be sidelined for at least four weeks and be unable to practice with the team while he recovers. Once that time lapses, if he's healthy, he'll be able to practice with the team again and be eligible for elevation to the active roster.

Jamie Sheriff
 Free Agent
